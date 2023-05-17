Moreno is out of the lineup against the Athletics on Wednesday.
Moreno gets a rest after going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI in an extra-innings loss to the Athletics on Tuesday. Jose Herrera is starting behind the plate and hitting ninth in Moreno's absence.
