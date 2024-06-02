Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Moreno will get some rest for the series finale after he started at catcher each of the past three days while going 2-for-12 with a double and two runs scored. Tucker Barnhart will step in behind the dish Sunday.
