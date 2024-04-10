Moreno is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Colorado.
Moreno nearly doubled his season hit total with four base knocks in Tuesday's 3-2 win, but the Diamondbacks and Rockies are playing a day game after a night game, so Arizona's top catcher will get a break. Tucker Barnhart will form a battery with starting pitcher Tommy Henry on Wednesday.
