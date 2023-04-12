Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Moreno appears to be receiving a standard rest day with the Diamondbacks and Brewers concluding their series with an afternoon contest. Jose Herrera will catch for starting pitcher Drey Jameson on Wednesday.
