Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Moreno looks to be getting some routine maintenance for the Sunday afternoon contest after he had logged starts behind the dish Friday and Saturday. Jose Herrera will handle the catching duties for Arizona in the series finale.
