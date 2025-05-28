Moreno is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Moreno started the previous four games and will receive a breather Wednesday after going 5-for-16 with a double and a triple during that span. Jose Herrera will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Zac Gallen in the series finale versus Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Keeps swinging hot bat•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Homers as pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Swats homer in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Goes yard in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Perfect at plate Friday•