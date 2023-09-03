Moreno went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Baltimore.

Moreno's hot stick continued Saturday, but his ninth-inning home run was too little. The blast was the catcher's seventh of the season and fourth in the last 13 games. Since the All-Star break, Moreno has a 1.045 OPS with 11 extra-base hits (five home runs) and 15 RBI over 22 games.