Moreno went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 victory versus the Padres on Thursday.

Moreno swatted a solo shot to right field in the fifth inning to give Arizona a 3-0 lead. It was just his fourth homer of the season and his first since returning from the injured list this past Sunday. Moreno has never displayed much pop -- his high mark for homers as a pro is 12 in A-ball in 2019 -- but his .268/.311/.370 slash line on the campaign is adequate enough for him to be locked in as Arizona's primary catcher.