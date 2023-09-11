Moreno was placed on the paternity list Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Moreno had a day off Sunday and will now miss a little more time while tending to more important real-life matters. Jose Herrera was summoned from Triple-A Reno to help handle catching duties along with Seby Zavala while Moreno is away from the team for the next 1-to-3 days.