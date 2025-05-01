Moreno is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Moreno started at catcher in each of the first two contests of the series, so he'll take a break in Thursday's matinee. Jose Herrera will be behind the plate and bat ninth for the Diamondbacks.
