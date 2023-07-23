The Diamondbacks placed Moreno on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left shoulder inflammation.
Moreno's move to the IL comes after he was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Reds. The Diamondbacks recalled catcher Jose Herrera from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move, but Carson Kelly should serve as Arizona's clear-cut No. 1 backstop for however long Moreno is sidelined.
