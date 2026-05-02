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Moreno went 0-for-5 and struck out three times in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Moreno, who returned Friday from a three-week absence due to an oblique injury, started at catcher and batted fifth. It may take a few games for Moreno get his timing down after the absence, as he did not go out on a rehab assignment.

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