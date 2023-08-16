Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Though he didn't start in his return from the injured list Sunday, Moreno was behind the dish for the first two games of the series in Colorado, going 1-for-8 with a double and an RBI. He should be locked in as Arizona's primary option behind the dish moving forward, but Moreno will give way to Jose Herrera for the day game after a night game.
