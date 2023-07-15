Moreno went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to Toronto.

Moreno made an impression against the team that traded him to Arizona during the offseason. The catcher threw out George Springer attempting to steal in the first inning, then he homered in the seventh to knot the game at 2-2. It was the third home run of the season for 23-year-old Moreno, who continues to serve as the primary catcher even with the return of Carson Kelly. The 29-year-old Kelly is batting just .163 over 14 games since being activated from the 60-day injured list in mid-June.