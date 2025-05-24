Moreno entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and hit a two-run home run in a 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Moreno batted for catcher Jose Herrera in the ninth inning and pulled the Diamondbacks closer. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo decided to pair starter Zac Gallen with Herrera, after the pitcher was rocked in his previous outing. Gallen has a better ERA this season with Herrera (3.56) than Moreno (6.89). The pitcher has a career 3.27 ERA over 34 games when paired with Herrera. The Gallen/Herrera arrangement could be how Lovullo operates going forward, so fantasy managers that roster Moreno should be cognizant of that.