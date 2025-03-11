Moreno went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's spring game against the Dodgers.

In a lineup predominantly made up by minor leaguers and bench players, Moreno was moved up the order and batted third. He recorded two of Arizona's five hits and launched his second Cactus League home run in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old catcher hit mostly in the bottom third of the order in 2024 and is expected to be there again this coming season. He enters 2025 as the Diamondbacks primary backstop and won't be a cipher (.280/.347/.740 career slash) for fantasy rosters.