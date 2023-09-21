Moreno went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over San Francisco.
Moreno, who has multiple hits in three of the last five games -- all Arizona wins -- is batting .364 for the month of September. During the five-game winning streak, all against rivals in the wild card hunt, the catcher has reached base safely 13 times in 22 plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Delivers winning run in extras•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Racks up four hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Back from paternity leave•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Receives Sunday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Not in Sunday's lineup•