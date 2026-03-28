Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Moreno will take a seat during Saturday's series finale after going 2-for-8 with a run scored over the first two games. James McCann will instead make his first start of the season at catcher and bat eighth.
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