Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Moreno will get a respite after he was behind the dish for both of the last two days, with Tucker Barnhart checking in for him at catcher. The young backstop is hitting .211 with four runs and five RBI through Arizona's first six games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Knocks in three runs in rout•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Back in action•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Expected back in lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Logs two extra-base hits•