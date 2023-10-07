Moreno (head) is starting at catcher and batting fifth Saturday against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Moreno made an early exit from Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series after getting hit in the head by a backswing, but he never had to enter concussion protocol and has been deemed fit to start the NLDS opener. Moreno went 1-for-5 with a homer and a walk during the D-backs' two-game sweep of the Brewers.