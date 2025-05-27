Moreno went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.

Over his last nine games, Moreno is 13-for-32 (.406) with three home runs, three doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored. The catcher was one of three Diamondbacks to post a multi-hit effort in Monday's win. Moreno's surge at the plate has him up to a .277/.338/.411 slash line over 44 contests this season.