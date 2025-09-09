Moreno went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Monday's 11-5 loss to the Giants.

Moreno has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with three extra-base hits and four RBI over seven games in September. The catcher's blast came in the eighth inning Monday and was too late to help the Diamondbacks get back into the contest. He's up to eight homers, 33 RBI, 40 runs scored, one stolen base and a .283/.337/.448 slash line through 68 games this season, occupying a starting role when healthy.