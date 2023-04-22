Moreno went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-0 win over San Diego.

Moreno delivers with runners in scoring position. The catcher is 7-for-17 with a 1.036 OPS when given an opportunity to plate runners. This week alone, he's driven in seven runs and vaulted to the team lead with 12 RBI over 16 games while batting in the lower third of the order.