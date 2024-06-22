Moreno exited Friday's game against the Phillies due to a sprained left thumb.
Tucker Barnhart replaced Moreno behind home plate for the bottom of the sixth inning. Before exiting, Moreno went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the top of the third inning. Clarity on the severity of Moreno's injury will be known following Friday's contest.
