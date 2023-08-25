Moreno went 3-for-4 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Moreno's surged at the plate over the past week, hitting safely in five of six games, including multiple hits in four. He's 10-for-24 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over that stretch. Moreno's put up a respectable line during his first full season in the majors, slashing .282/.321/.392 over 83 games. His emergence prompted to the Diamondbacks to move on from Carson Kelly, who served as the club's primary catcher the four previous seasons.