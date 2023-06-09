Moreno is absent from the lineup for Friday's game againt the Tigers.
Moreno had been slated for a day off Thursday before that game got postponed and the Diamondbacks have elected to still give him a day off. Jose Herrera will catch Merrill Kelly.
