Moreno is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup Tuesday against the Padres.
Moreno had a huge spring, but he's gone 2-for-13 (.154) with three strikeouts and zero walks through four real games this season. Jose Herrera will start at catcher and bat ninth Tuesday versus the Padres and right-hander Yu Darvish.
