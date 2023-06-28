Moreno is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Rays.
Carson Kelly will catch and bat seventh as the Diamondbacks face off against the Rays and right-hander Zach Eflin. Moreno takes a seat after logging two straight starts behind the plate.
