Moreno (hand) is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup against the Reds on Saturday.

Moreno took a wild pitch off his right hand in Friday's suspended game. The good news is that initial X-rays came back negative, but he will be out of the lineup for Saturday's contest while Ivan Herrera serves behind home plate and bats ninth.

