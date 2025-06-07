Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Not in Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno (hand) is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup against the Reds on Saturday.
Moreno took a wild pitch off his right hand in Friday's suspended game. The good news is that initial X-rays came back negative, but he will be out of the lineup for Saturday's contest while Ivan Herrera serves behind home plate and bats ninth.
