Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Not starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
The 25-year-old was scheduled to receive a day off Friday before James McCann (back) was scratched, and Moreno will instead get that break Sunday. Adrian Del Castillo will start at catcher and bat fifth for the series finale in Los Angeles.
