Moreno, who was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, is not in the lineup against the Padres.
He will be eased back as a reserve, but Moreno should get the bulk of the starts at catcher over the rest of the season, with Jose Herrera serving as his backup. Carson Kelly was designated for assignment earlier in the day.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Activated Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Rehab moves to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Will catch in ACL•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Ramping up activity•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Heads to IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Scratched with shoulder discomfort•