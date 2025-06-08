Moreno (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

It's the second straight game off the bench for Moreno after he departed Friday's contest after being struck in the right hand by a wild pitch. The 25-year-old already had X-rays come back negative and should continue to be considered day-to-day. Jose Herrera is receiving another start behind the plate Sunday for Arizona.