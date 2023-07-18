Moreno is not in the lineup Tuesday against Atlanta.
Carson Kelly will make a third straight start at catcher and hit eighth as the Diamondbacks try to get his bat going. No matter who is playing behind the plate in Arizona, the situation has not been fruitful for fantasy purposes so far in 2023.
