Moreno is out of the lineup again Wednesday versus the Mets.
Carson Kelly will get a third straight nod at catcher despite holding a .189/.225/.297 batting line on the year. Moreno hasn't been great either, though he did rattle off three hits in his last start Saturday against the Angels.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: On bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Three hits, steal in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: On bench Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Takes seat Saturday•