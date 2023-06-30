Moreno is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Angels.
Moreno will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rays. Carson Kelly will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in the series opener with Los Angeles.
