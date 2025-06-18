Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Out again with hand injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno (hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Jose Herrera will draw another start behind the dish while Moreno takes a seat for the third game in a row as he continues to manage a sore right hand. The Diamondbacks haven't called up another catcher from the minors, so Moreno is likely being viewed as day-to-day and could make his return to the lineup as soon as Thursday's series finale.
