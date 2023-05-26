Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters prior to Friday's game against the Red Sox that Moreno is not in the lineup against the Red Sox after undergoing root canal surgery, but he is available off the bench, Jesse Friedman of PHNX Sports reports.

It seems likely that Moreno will only be used in an emergency situation, but there's a good chance the backstop will be behind the plate by the end of the weekend during the series against Boston.