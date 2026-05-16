Moreno went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Moreno kicked things off with a two-run single in the top of the first inning and later added an RBI double in the seventh. This was Moreno's second consecutive game with multiple hits, and he's beginning to show signs of ending his slump. Moreno has hit just .179 with a .522 OPS, a homer, seven RBI and 13 strikeouts across 39 at-bats this month.