Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Playing in camp games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno (finger) has recently resumed participating in simulated games at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility in Arizona, MLB.com reports.
Moreno has been on the shelf since the middle of June and will likely require a rehab assignment before being activated from the 60-day injured list. He's eligible to rejoin the Diamondbacks on Aug. 18, but it's not clear yet if he'll be a realistic option to return on that date.
