Moreno (hand) went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Moreno missed three games after he suffered an injury to his right hand last Friday. He played the full game Tuesday, so he looks good to resume his status as the Diamondbacks' top catcher. His homer Tuesday was his first since May 23 versus the Cardinals, though he has been steady at the plate with just two hitless efforts in his last 16 games. Moreno is at a .277/.333/.428 slash line with five homers, 20 RBI, 28 runs scored and one stolen base across 51 contests.