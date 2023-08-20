Moreno went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in an 8-1 win over San Diego in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep. He did not play in the matinee.

Moreno plated a run on a groundout in the second inning then blew open the game with a grand slam in the sixth. The home run was the fifth of the season for the catcher, who went 5-for-12 with two home runs and six RBI in the series.