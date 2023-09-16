Moreno went 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Moreno's four-hit effort snapped a stretch of nine games without a multi-hit performance, during which he went 4-for-22 (.182). The catcher hit .327 in August, but he'd cooled off early in September. He's now at a .286/.333/.419 slash line with seven home runs, 43 RBI, 30 runs scored, five stolen bases and 17 doubles through 99 contests overall.