Moreno went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base against Miami in a 5-2 victory Monday.

Moreno posted his second three-hit performance of the season, with his single in the sixth inning plating one of Arizona's five runs. The catcher also stole his first base as a big-leaguer in the fifth, though he was stranded at second. Moreno has been mostly as advertised so far this season, posting a standout .315 batting average but producing just one homer through 89 plate appearances.