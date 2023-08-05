Moreno (shoulder) began hitting off a tee and hitting flips in the batting cage, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks are hopeful that Moreno could ramp up further and begin taking practice by early next week. The catcher has exceeded the 10-day minimum and can be activated at any time.
