Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Moreno (finger) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Reno, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Moreno is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list Aug. 18, and he looks like he''ll have a shot to be activated on that date if all goes smoothly on his rehab assignment. The catcher was hitting .270 but provided just five home runs, one stolen base, 29 runs and 20 RBI through 53 games before he landed on the IL on June 19 due to a right hand hairline fracture.