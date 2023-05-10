Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Jose Herrera will step in behind the plate for the series finale after Moreno started at catcher Monday and Tuesday. Moreno went 4-for-7 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base between those contests and is now slashing .315/.330/.402 in 97 plate appearances on the season.
