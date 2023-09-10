Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Moreno started the first three games of the series but will take a seat for Sunday's finale after going 2-for-8 with a double, three walks, a stolen base, an RBI and a run. Seby Zavala will step behind the plate to catch for opener Joe Mantiply.
