Moreno is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Moreno started behind the plate in the first three games of the season and will receive a breather Sunday after he went 2-for-9 with a double and an RBI. Jose Herrera will start at catcher and bat ninth in the series finale.
