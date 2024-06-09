Moreno (illness) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Sunday at San Diego.
The 24-year-old catcher was a late scratch Saturday due to an illness but is back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Moreno struggled to a .220/.292/.288 slash line during May but has rebounded early in June with a .761 OPS through seven contests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Battling illness•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Clubs second homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Resting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Moves up in order•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Getting afternoon off•