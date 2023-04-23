Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
He'll be getting a breather in the series finale after starting each of the previous three games at catcher while batting 5-for-12 with three RBI and a run. Jose Herrera will step in behind the dish Sunday and will bat ninth.
